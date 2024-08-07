Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Essent Group stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

