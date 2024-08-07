Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

