Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $301.00 at Wedbush

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $264.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $280.39 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

