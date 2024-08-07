Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 73,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Ethos Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.
About Ethos Gold
Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ethos Gold
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.