Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $139.50

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.50 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.89). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.81), with a volume of 142,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,615.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

