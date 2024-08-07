EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDRY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.79. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

