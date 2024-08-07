Euronav (NYSE:EURN) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Head to Head Analysis

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Euronav and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 6 0 0 2.00 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $19.01, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 103.93% 23.36% 13.07% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Euronav and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Cadeler A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion N/A $858.03 million $5.86 N/A Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 19.80 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Euronav beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

