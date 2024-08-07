Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading 10.8% Higher

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 1,762,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,211,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland acquired 1,130,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,441.10). Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

