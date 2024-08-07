EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVEX

EVE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVE stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.