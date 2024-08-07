Evercore ISI Upgrades Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after buying an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

