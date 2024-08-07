EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Craig Hallum

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

EverQuote Trading Up 11.9 %

EVER stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,777 shares of company stock worth $1,712,401 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.