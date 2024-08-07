EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $27.90. EverQuote shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 208,236 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $930.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

