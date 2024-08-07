EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

