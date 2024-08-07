EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

