EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VCR opened at $296.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.