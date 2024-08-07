EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1,352.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

