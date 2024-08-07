EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTEN opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

