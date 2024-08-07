EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,119 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,065.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 99,452 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

