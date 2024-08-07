EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

