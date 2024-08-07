EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 and sold 147,988 shares worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MGM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.