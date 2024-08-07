EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $110,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Compass Point upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.8 %

NLY stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

