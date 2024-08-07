EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average is $187.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $214.06.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

