EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 208 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 650.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $5,128,443. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

