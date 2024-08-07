EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,955 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after buying an additional 25,351,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.