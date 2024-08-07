EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 895 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Read Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.