EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,659,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

