EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

