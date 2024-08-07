EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 256.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Ryanair by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryanair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

