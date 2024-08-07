EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 526.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 56,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BCE by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 202.08%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

