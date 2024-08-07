EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

