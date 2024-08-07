EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

