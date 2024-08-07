EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,669 shares of company stock valued at $93,026,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

