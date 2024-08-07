EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.