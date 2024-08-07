EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

