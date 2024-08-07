EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.