EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

