EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 175.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $211.16.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

