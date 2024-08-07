EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $177.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Tomlinson 1,408 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,051,357. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.