EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 479.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,787 shares of company stock worth $9,355,092 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

