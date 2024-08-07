EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after buying an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $57,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

