EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 79.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKM. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities raised shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

