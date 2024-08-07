EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $808,912. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

