EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 247.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

View Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.2 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.