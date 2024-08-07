EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February Stock Performance
Shares of BATS FEBP opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.