EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FEBP opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (FEBP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBP was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

