EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FIVG stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $547.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

