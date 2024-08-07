EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

