EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBIL. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.