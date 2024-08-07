EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barclays by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Barclays by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 342,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 119,920 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

