EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

