EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Price Performance

DECW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Profile

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.